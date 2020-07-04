New Delhi: Continuing to lead as the state with the most COVID infections, Maharashtra on Saturday crossed the two lakh-mark with 7,074 Coronavirus being reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 295 fatalities were recorded today, pushing the death toll to 8,671. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Stand at 448, South-West District Badly-Affected; List of Contained, De-Contained Areas Here

The total cases in Maharashtra now stands at 2,00,064. Number of active cases is 83,295, State Health Department said. Also Read - 'Issues Raised Are Welcome, But Our Professionalism Should Not be Second-guessed', ICMR Defends Fast-tracking COVID-19 Vaccine

Further, 1,180 COVID19 cases, 1,071 recoveries and 68 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city now stands at 82,814, including 53,463 recovered/discharged, 24,524 active cases and 4,827 deaths. Also Read - 'Seva Hi Sangathan': PM Modi Praises Bihar, Rajasthan BJP Workers For Relief Work Amid Pandemic

Meanwhile, India today recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,771 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,48,315, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country recorded a spike of 20,903 cases yesterday.

The death count rose to 18,655, with 442 people succumbing to the deadly virus in 24 hours. A total of 3,94,226 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 60.73 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.