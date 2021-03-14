Latur: After Maharashtra witnessed a fresh spike of Covid cases in the state, the Latur district administration on Sunday imposed night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am to contain the spread of the virus in the district. According to the order released by the officials, all weekly markets will remain shut till March 31. However, emergency services have been exempted. Also Read - Mumbai Court Remands Sachin Vaze To NIA Custody till March 25 In Ambani Security Scare Probe