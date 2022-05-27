Maharashtra COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: With 536 new coronavirus infections, Maharashtra on Friday recorded the highest one-day rise in cases since March 3 — but zero pandemic-related fatalities. As per the latest updates from the health department, the COVID tally of active cases crossed the 2,500-mark.Also Read - Coronavirus Not Gone Yet, Maharashtra CM Urges All Not to Lower Guard. Here's What He Said

The state had on March 3 had recorded 544 new infections. Maharashtra's COVID caseload went up to 78,84,865 while death toll stood unchanged at 1,47,858.

However, the fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.87 per cent. On Thursday, the state had recorded 511 new cases and one death.

Mumbai alone recorded 351 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The number of active cases rose to 2,568. Sangli, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

COVID fourth wave in Maharashtra?

Is the state heading towards COVID fourth wave? Neither the state government, nor health experts in the state have confirmed it. However, the people of the state fear that the COVIC fourth wave might have started asMaharashtra is witnessing massive spike in corona cases.

As per the updates from the state’s health department, over 329 COVID patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,34,439. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent.

Uddhav urges all not to lower guard

On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged all not to lower their guard against COVID in view of the rise in cases. He said they should continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection.

“Mask and vaccination is necessary. At present 92.27 per cent people above the age of 18 have got the first dose of vaccination and the health department has been asked to expedite the process further,” he said.

He said although the number of hospitalisation (on account of coronavirus) is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely as yet.

He also observed that the state’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate is 1.59 per cent with Mumbai and Pune reporting more positivity than the state’s average.