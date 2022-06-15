Maharashtra COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: In a matter of concern, Maharashtra is alarmingly reporting an increasing number of COVID cases on a daily basis for the past few days. On Wednesday, the state recorded 4,024 new COVID cases, 3028 recoveries and 2 deaths. As per the updates from the state health department, the active cases stand at 19,261 at present.Also Read - Is Delhi Heading Towards COVID Fourth Wave? City Records 1,118 Cases; 82% More Than Yesterday

Omicron variants found in 4 patients: According to the latest report of BJ Medical College, Pune, 4 patients of BA.5 variant have been reported in the state. Notably, there is a 36 per cent rise in COVID cases over the previous day.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,956 cases and four fatalities. New B.A.5 cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, the department said. All four tested COVID-19 positive during May 26 to June 9, and their condition was stable.

Corona cases in Mumbai: Of the total COVID cases, Mumbai alone reported 2,293 new cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23.

On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities. The financial capital had recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday. Despite the recent surge in cases, Mumbai remains free of sealed buildings and containment zones.

Rajesh Tope on rising Corona cases: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the surge in COVID cases in the state is restricted to certain districts, and despite the spike, hospitalisations remain at 2-3 per cent.

Tope also said no new variant is detected except Omicron. He, however, informed that Mumbai’s case positivity rate has touched 40 per cent and the health department is maintaining vigil.

“The spike in cases is restricted to certain districts in Maharashtra. The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts. Despite the spike in cases, the percentage of hospitalisation is 2 to 3 per cent,” Tope said.

However, the minister appealed to parents and teachers to ensure vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.