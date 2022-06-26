Maharashtra COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: As Maharashtra continues to report rising number of cases, experts are of the opinion that the COVID Fourth Wave may start in the state from next month that is July 2022. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,493 fresh COVID-19 cases, while active caseload went up to 24,608. Over 6213 patients were discharged from hospitals and 77,90,153 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until June 26. However, the recovery rate in the state stands at 97.83%. Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today and the fatality rate in the state stands at 1.85%.Also Read - Chennai Corporation Increases Contact Tracing Due To Surge In Covid Infection In State

In the meantime, it is being reported that the total tally of BA.4 and BA5 patients in the state has gone up to 54. Of the total new variants, 15 were reported in Pune, 33 in Mumbai, four in Nagpur and two in Thane. As of June 26, there are 24,608 active cases in the state.

With the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the risks of a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic is looming large and the experts believe the onset will begin in July, and is estimated to last till October.

They say that if the daily positivity rate goes above 5%, the virus is considered uncontrollable and the fourth wave is estimated to peak in the month of August.

Moreover, Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray said the state could be witnessing the fourth wave of Covid-19. However, he urged all not to panic due to the rising infections.

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 4,205 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 79,54,445, while the death toll increased to 1,47,896 with the addition of three fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.

On Thursday, the state had logged 5,218 COVID-19 cases and one death. Significantly, the number of active COVID-19 cases surpassed the 25,000-mark, indicating a widening gap between new and recovered coronavirus patients.