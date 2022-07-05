Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest Update: In an alarming situation, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,098 fresh COVID cases, up from 1,515 the previous day, and six fatalities, taking the tally to 79,89,909 and the toll to 1,47,949, health officials told news agency PTI. With the new infections, the state witnessed a 104 per cent jump in cases than Monday, while the fatality count too doubled from three to six.Also Read - Former Police Commissioner Joins Probe In NSE Scam Case, Records Statement

The health official added that the recovery count also increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820.

Significantly, Mumbai leads the active tally with 6,409 cases, followed by 5,335 in Pune district and 4,037 in Thane district.

Of the new cases, the highest, 1,313, are from Mumbai Circle, which comprises the commercial capital and adjoining metropolitan region, followed by Pune (1,196), Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60) and Latur circle ( 50). The six deaths comprised three in Pune Circle, two in Mumbai Circle and one in Kolhapur Circle.

State health department data showed that the recovery rate was 97.89 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6.39 per cent.

It also revealed that the number of coronavirus tests in the state stood at 8,21,78,511, including 35,664 during the day. This was almost 12,000 more than the 23,701 tests carried out on Monday.

In Mumbai, a total of 1,289 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries so far to 10,90,103. The city had reported 431 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Monday.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, a total of 1,75,78,193 tests have been carried out in the city so far, of which 8,276 were conducted during the day.