Mumbai: Amid the soaring number of Covid cases, Mumbai on Monday reported cases of new variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The latest genome sequencing at Kasturba hospital has identified three patients with BA.4 and one patient with BA.5. The Financial Capital of India have recently registered a 1,000 per cent increase in daily new COVID-19 cases since May 17. On May 17, Mumbai recorded 158 daily cases while the total active caseload stood at 932. May 17 was also the last time active caseload remained below 1,000.Also Read - Attention Mumbaikars! Water in Mumbai Lakes Will Last Only For 51 More Days

India, on the other hand, logged 8,084 new coronavirus infections on Monday taking the nation’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101. The daily positivity rate touched three per cent after nearly four months. Also Read - Covid: Mass Testing Announced For Beijing’s Chaoyang District Amid Deadly Outbreak

The death count climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated. Also Read - Presidential Polls: Uddhav Thackeray To Skip Mamata Banerjee's Invite. Here's Why

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,57,335, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.19 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

