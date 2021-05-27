Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the government has decided that all COVID19 restrictions will not be lifted as 21 districts still have more than 10 percent positivity rate.” Relaxations could be given in the districts where cases are declining, guidelines will be issued in a few days,” the Minister further added. Also Read - Covid-19: India’s Overall Recoveries Exceed Total Active Cases, Touches 90 Per Cent Mark

As the second wave of Covid-19 recedes, it was earlier expected that the Maharashtra government would ease the state-wide lockdown in a phased manner owing to the decline in Covid cases and positivity rate in the state. Also Read - AP SSC Exams 2021 Postponed, New Dates Likely To Be Announced In July | Details Here

Health minister Rajesh Tope indicated the same earlier, saying, “Let’s review the preparations. If all matters are positive, then only the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in consultation with the experts of the task force, can decide on the relaxation of the restrictions to some extent. Don’t be under the illusion that restrictions will be completely removed.” Also Read - Maharashtra Railway Official Launches 'Oxygen Bank' For Tribals & Slum-Dwellers Amid Covid Crisis