Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned people against letting their guard down as the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic still looms large. Talking to the mediapersons after inaugurating a pediatric COVID-19 care centre in suburban Santacruz, he said the pandemic is not over yet, and "people should behave responsibly".

"Don't forget that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased to keep the economic cycle moving. People should not fall prey to any kind of provocation which may endanger their lives and those of others," the chief minister said. The daily rise in infections and the deaths due to COVID-19 need to be brought down, he said.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates COVID hospital for children at IT Park in Mumbai's Kalina Campus "I urge all political parties, religious & social organisations not to do anything that endangers lives of citizens. The COVID crisis is not over yet," he says pic.twitter.com/bsswBr5yJw — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Experts have been voicing concerns that a third wave might affect children the most, therefore his government set up a pediatric COVID-19 task force and also a genome sequencing lab to get proper information about the virus, Thackeray said. Maharashtra had on Friday reported 4,365 new coronavirus cases and 105 deaths.

