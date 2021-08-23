Mumbai: With an aim to contain the further spread of the virus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to Dahi Handi ‘Mandals’ to give priority to health of the people and keep festivities aside for some time on humanitarian grounds. To recall, the Mandals had earlier requested the Maharashtra government to allow them to celebrate on a small scale with strict adherence of Covid protocol as practice sessions have already started.Also Read - Antibody That Protects Against Wide Range of COVID-19 Variants Identified

If Ganeshotsav can be allowed on a small scale, the government can give permission for Dahi Handi, too, for just one day, the members said, Mid-Day reported. Also Read - Third Wave of COVID-19 Could Peak in October, Pediatric Facilities Inadequate: MHA Panel to PMO | Read Details

In a meeting chaired by state minister Aaditya Thackeray last week, Dahi Handi coordination committee members said they would form small pyramids of three-four layers, with a limited number of participants who are fully vaccinated. MLA Ram Kadam, who has been organising Dahi Handi event at Ghatkopar for many years, earlier had said, “We will definitely celebrate the festival. However, the scale of the celebration will depend on the relaxations granted.” Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 4,141 New COVID Cases, 145 Deaths; Recovery Rate at 97%

Ganeshotsav:

Like last year, Maharashtra will witness muted celebrations for Ganeshotsav this year too. The state government has issued a number of guidelines, including the reduction of the height of Lord Ganesha idols.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government:

The height of Ganesh idols will be capped at four feet for public mandals

Two feet for celebrations at home

No crowding for ‘aarti’ will be allowed

The government has not given a nod for processions

The 10-day long Ganpati Festival will begin on September 10.

AIIMS Director On Festivals:

India should be patient when it comes to celebrating festivals, said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He added that no Indian state/UT has a high positivity rate, which is why restrictions should not be lifted for religious reasons.

Lifting restrictions for any mass gathering should be avoided until then, added Dr Guleria. Any event that could amount to a large congregation of people in one place will lead to an increase in cases and burden the healthcare system.