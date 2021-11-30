Mumbai: Amid the rising tensions over the new covid variant, Omicron, six passengers from South Africa and other high-risk countries have tested positive for covid-19 in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Public Health Department on Tuesday informed that one each in Mumbai Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivali Corporation, Meera-Bhayandar Corporation and Pune, and two from Nigeria in Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation have tested positive.Also Read - Gujarat Extends Night Curfew in Eight Cities Till December 10 Amid Omicron Threat | Complete List Here

To recall, the Pune Municipal Corporation earlier had said that a 60-year-old man had travelled from Zambia to Mumbai on November 20 and then travelled to Pune by taxi. "The person who tested positive is around 60 years and is stable, asymptomatic and in-home isolation for now," the Pune Municipal Corporation officials said.

The officials had informed that the man's sample has been sent for genome sequencing and a report on the same is awaited. "Pune Municipal Corporation has conducted RT-PCR tests of his family members and the driver who travelled with him from Mumbai to Pune and all of them have tested negative," it added.