Mumbai: Nine people who tested positive for the COVID Omicron variant out of 17 patients in Maharashtra have recovered from the virus. These nine patients, who were undergoing treatment at hospitals, have been discharged, state health officials said.

The nine patients, who had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a report by TOI report. On Friday, Maharashtra registered seven new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally to 17 in the state.

Maharashtra battles Omicron | Key Points