Mumbai: Nine people who tested positive for the COVID Omicron variant out of 17 patients in Maharashtra have recovered from the virus. These nine patients, who were undergoing treatment at hospitals, have been discharged, state health officials said.
The nine patients, who had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a report by TOI report. On Friday, Maharashtra registered seven new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally to 17 in the state.
Maharashtra battles Omicron | Key Points

- Out of the seven fresh cases of Omicron in Maharashtra, three were from Mumbai and four from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Of the seven new patients, four were fully vaccinated.
- “The three patients from Mumbai were all male, aged 48, 25 and 37 with recent travel history of Tanzania, the UK and South Africa-Nairobi, respectively,” the state health department said.
- With this, the tally of Omicron patients in Mumbai increased to five, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.
- As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the traveler who returned from Tanzania was a resident of the densely-populated Dharavi slum area, but he was asymptomatic and isolated before he mingled in the community. His two close contacts tested negative for viral infection.
- The 25-year-old traveler returned from London, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 1 and he had taken both the doses of the vaccine. He had no symptoms of COVID-19.
- Other four new patients were reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Pune district. They are all contacts of three Nigerian women who were found to have Omicron infection earlier, the release said.
- As per the state health department, 61,439 international travelers have arrived in Maharashtra via Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports since December 1. Of these, 9,678 were from ‘at-risk’ countries.