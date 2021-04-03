Mumbai: With over 9,000 cases and 27 fatalities, Mumbai on Saturday recorded the highest spike in its daily coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Following the fresh cases and deaths, the caseload and death toll in the financial capital rose to 4,41, 282 and 11,751 respectively. As many as 5,322 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 3,66,365. There are total 62,187 active cases in the city. Also Read - Maharashtra: Schools in Palghar to Stay Shut From April 5 Till Further Notice, Says Order by District Collector
Nagpur district, on the other hand, reported 3,720 newCOVID1-9 cases, 3,600 recoveries and 47 Death, in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, it had recorded 4,108 cases.
Mumbai COVID-19 Surge: Key Points
- As per the Union Health Ministry, 10 districts — Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded — account for 50 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.
- Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases in the last two months.
- Five states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab –cumulatively account for 77.3 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 59.36 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.
- Twelve states –Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the Health Ministry said.
- With Maharashtra recording over half of the daily coronavirus cases in India, the state government is considering diverting all industrial use oxygen supply for medical use, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said today.
- Earlier on Friday, while addressing people through live webcast, CM Thackeray asserted a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve.
- “I am talking to experts on whether there is an alternative to a complete lockdown and how to break the virus chain. I agree lockdown is harmful. In a day or two, guidelines for stricter restrictions will be announced,” CM said yesterday.
- As per CM Thackeray, approximately 1.82 lakh coronavirus tests are being conducted per day at present and the state government is aiming to take it to 2.5 lakh with 70 per cent of them RT-PCR.