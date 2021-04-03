Mumbai: With over 9,000 cases and 27 fatalities, Mumbai on Saturday recorded the highest spike in its daily coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Following the fresh cases and deaths, the caseload and death toll in the financial capital rose to 4,41, 282 and 11,751 respectively. As many as 5,322 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 3,66,365. There are total 62,187 active cases in the city. Also Read - Maharashtra: Schools in Palghar to Stay Shut From April 5 Till Further Notice, Says Order by District Collector

Nagpur district, on the other hand, reported 3,720 newCOVID1-9 cases, 3,600 recoveries and 47 Death, in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, it had recorded 4,108 cases.

Maharashtra: Nagpur district reported 3,720 new #COVID19 cases, 3,600 recoveries and 47 Death, in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon, Nagpur. Total cases: 2,37,496

Total recoveries: 1,91,411

Active cases: 40,820

Death toll: 5265 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

Mumbai COVID-19 Surge: Key Points