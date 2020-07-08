Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday registered a single-day spike of 6,603 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of infected patients to 2,23,724 on Wednesday. The virus claimed the lives of 198 more people, which pushed the death toll in the state to 9,448. Also Read - Unlock 2: After Hotels, Maharashtra Govt Now Plans to Open Restaurants, Gymnasiums Soon

Of the total number of deaths, 62 succumbed to the infection in Mumbai alone.

As many as 4,634 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals across the state during the day, it added.

With this, the number of recovered patients has now gone up to 1,23,192. There are 91,084 active cases in the state at present, the department said.

Out of the total 6,603new cases, Mumbai reported 1,347, Pune city 1,049 and Aurangabad city 153 cases.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,808 cases, taking the region’s count of patients to 1,55,578.

It reported 107 deaths during the day, due to which its fatality count rose to 6,759.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai is now 87,856, while the death toll has reached5,064.

In the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan Dombivali, two satellite cities, are the worst-hit with 13,012 and 11,755 cases recorded so far respectively.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.06 perb cent while the fatality rate is 4.22 per cent.

Currently, 6,38,762 people are in home quarantine and 47,072 are in institutional quarantine.

So far, 11,61,311 people have been tested in the state.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 2,23,724, deaths: 9,448, recovered: 1,23,192, active 91,084, people tested so far: 11,61,311.

(With agency inputs)