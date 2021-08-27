Maharashtra COVID Third Wave Latest News: After experts predicted that the COVID third wave is likely to hit Maharashtra in the first week of November, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the state is preparing well to address the pandemic and is getting ready with oxygen availability and vaccination for all.Also Read - COVID Third Wave May Hit Maharashtra in November First Week, Over 60 Lakh Likely to be Affected, Rajesh Tope Makes Big Statement

Giving further details, Rajesh Tope told News 18 that Maharashtra will need to vaccinate more people quickly and added that he has requested chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to write to union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya seeking more doses. Also Read - Mission Vatsalya: Maharashtra Launches Special Scheme For COVID Widows, Will Offer 18 Services

He also said that he will personally pursue the matter with the union health minister, while informing that the state had augmented its medical oxygen storage capacity to 2,000 metric tonnes (MT). Also Read - Not Afraid of Shiv Sena, Haven’t Said Anything Wrong, Says Rane Day After Granted Bail Over Slap Remark

The statement from Health Minister Rajesh Tope comes as a huge spike in coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic had left hospitals in India swamped, and specially in Maharashtra, it created a critical shortage of oxygen, intensive care beds and ventilators.

“We can reach up to 60 lakh. This has been predicted by the Government of India. In the first wave, 20 lakh were affected. The second wave affected 40 lakh. Looking at such predictions, we are preparing ourselves. We are filling up all the vacant positions,” he said.

Rajesh Tope also added that the funds have been arranged in the July session — required medicines, required oxygen, required beds, required utilities like ambulances, everything is being arranged.

Talking about preparation, Rajesh Tope said that Maharashtra will need to vaccinate more people quickly to counter the Covid third wave

The experts on Thursday predicted that during the COVID third wave, almost 60 lakh people are likely to get infected.

The minister said that the third wave is likely to come in the first week of November with festivals such Dasara and Diwali being held in October. Saying that the state needs to vaccinate more people, Rajesh Tope said the state is getting almost 1.2 crore doses per month.

Rajesh Tope also said that the state has directed district collectors and local authorities that vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff must be completed by 5th September.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 5,031 new coronavirus cases and 216 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 64,37,680 and the toll to 1,36,571.

Six districts namely Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim, Nandurbar and Dhule, did not report any fresh infection of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and same was the case with Chandrapur, Amaravati, Nanded, Parbhani, Dhule and Malegaon municipal corporations (urban centres).