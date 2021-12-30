COVID Third Wave Latest News Today: On a day when Mumbai reported 2,510 COVID cases and one death, a Maharashtra Covid Task Force member on Wednesday expressed concern and said the COVID third wave in Mumbai has already started. Saying that it is a cause for concern and caution, he however added that there’s no need to panic.Also Read - New COVID-19 Cases in US Soar To Highest Levels On Record

Speaking to Indian Today, Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra Covid Task Force, said that the doubling rate is four days and all cases are mild and hospital infrastructure isn't overwhelmed.

Giving further details he added that number of cases are huge but the state can still deal with it as the rise in cases is driven by Omicron.

He also stated that the genome sequencing will show Omicron in 80% of the cases and this is not Delta for sure. However, other experts stated that India may see an Omicron fall in six weeks from now.

Corona cases in Mumbai: The development comes as Mumbai on Tuesday witnessed 1,377 cases, and Wednesday’s figure was a jump by over 80 per cent. On May 8, Mumbai had seen 2,678 coronavirus cases when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

Maharashtra Omicron cases: On the other hand, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a spurt in new COVID cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron, with the daily count rising by 1,728 from a day before. With the addition of 3,900 cases, which were detected after 1,23,248 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the statewide infection count shot up to 66,65,386, the health department said.

Of the 85 cases of the Omicron in the state, 47 patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) – (where samples were sent for genome sequencing) and 38 by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Rajesh Tope expresses concern: Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the situation and said in view of the rising coronavirus cases, the existing curbs have to be observed strictly at parties and other public events. He said in the last eight to 10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000 to 6,000.

Aaditya urges people not to panic: State Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray urged people not to panic, but exercise extreme caution in the wake sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai and stressed on vaccination and widespread use of face masks.

BMC imposes curbs on UAE returnees: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday evening imposed fresh curbs on air passengers from UAE and said the passengers arriving in Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates will have to undergo an RT-PCR test as well as mandatory 7-day home quarantine. The decision was taken after BMC Commissioner IS Chahal chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials, deans and medical superintendents of hospitals.

Chahal has also asked officials to make separate arrangements of 500 beds each at NESCO and BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centres to quarantine international travelers who have no symptoms and do not need medical treatment, it said, adding that travelers ready to pay will be permitted to stay in the hotels.