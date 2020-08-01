New Delhi: Maharashtra on Saturday registered 9,601 fresh Coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally to 4,31,719. With 322 patients succumbing to the disease, including 45 in Mumbai, the death toll in the state climbed to 15,316. Further, a total of 10,725 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,66,883. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones List Today: Total Count Reduced to 496 | Find District-wise List Here

The active cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,49,214. Mumbai city reported 1,047 new cases, taking the tally to 1,15,331 while suburbs added 2,995 new cases. The death toll in Mumbai now stands at 6,398.

The number of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reached 2,42,778 while the fatality count stood at 9,766.

The number of cases mounted by 1,441 in Pune city while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 797 cases in the day. Pune city reported 42 deaths while 13 patients succumbed in PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) areas, the health department said.

The cumulative number of cases in Pune division stood at 1,05,359 with 2,830 deaths.

A total of 21,94,943 people have been tested so far in the state for COVID-19, the health department said.

A total of 9,08,099 people are currently under home quarantine while 38,947 remain quarantined at institutional facilities, Health Minister Tope said.