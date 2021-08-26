Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday sealed St Joseph’s Boarding School after at least 26 students were found Covid positive. According to the reports, four students of these were below 12 years of age. They have been admitted to Nair hospital. The remaining 22 students more than 12 years of age have been taken to Richardson Quarantine centre.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Covid Update: Government Directs Districts To Stay Alert Despite Declining Trend in Cases

(More details awaited)