Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the state is under control. "No new Covid-19 patient in Nandurbar, while the number of new patients was less than 10 in six districts each. Eight districts had less than 100 new cases each. The latest test positivity rate stood at 2.4 per cent," the statement read.

Maharashtra reported 5,132 new coronavirus positive cases and 158 deaths on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 64,06,345 and toll to 1,35,413, a health department official said. The state witnessed a rise in the number of new infections and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 4,408 new cases and 116 fatalities.

Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra does not have a single active COVID-19 case on the third day in a row. The official said that 8,196 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 62,09,364. There are 58,069 active cases in the state at present. The case recovery rate now stands at 96.83 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

As 1,97,697 tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours, the overall test count climbed to 5,14,89,080, the official said. Notably, Nandurbar, Akola, Nagpur, Wardha , Bhandara and Gondia districts along with Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Akola, Parbhani, and Amaravati municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus infections during the day.

The official said that Solapur district reported the highest number of 756 new infections, followed by Pune with 701 new cases, while Ahmednagar district tops the list of fatalities with 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest number of 2,551 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 861 cases from Kolhapur region. Nashik region reported 788 new cases, Mumbai 686, Latur 177, Aurangabad 35, Akola 20, and Nagpur region 14, the official said.

According to the official, of the 158 deaths reported during the day, the highest number of 47 fatalities were reported from Pune region, followed by 38 from Mumbai region. Nashik region recorded 34 deaths, while Kolhapur and Latur regions reported 32 and seven deaths respectively. Significantly, Akola, Aurangabad and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatality.

The official said that Mumbai city witnessed 285 new cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 296 new cases and one fresh fatality. Among 58,069 active patients in the state, Pune district accounts for 12,904, the official said.

Among the 62,09,364 recovered patients in the state, the highest count of 10,74,553 is from Pune district. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,06,345, new cases 5,132 death toll 1,35,413, recoveries 62,09,364, active cases 58,069, total number of tests 5,14,89,080.