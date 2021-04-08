Mumbai: In an unlikely turn of events, the COVUD vaccination Centres at multiple places in Maharashtra were closed due to the unavailability of doses. And also because of this, the vaccination drive was temporarily halted at other places. Maharashtra’s Panvel, Pune and Satara reported such incidents. Also Read - Maharashtra Logs Highest Single-day Tally of Nearly 60,000 COVID Cases

In an official notice, the Panvel Municipal Corporation said: "Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines. Centres will be reopened once vaccines are back in stock."

According to Vinay Gouda, Chief Executive Officer of the Satara Zilla Parishad, the authorities ran out of doses. As per updates, around 2.6 lakh people over the age of 45 in Satara have received at least one dose each till now.

Apart from Panvel and Satara, Pune also shut over 100 vaccination centres because of vaccine shortage, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule tweeted last night.

“Pune District vaccinated 55,539 persons in 391 vaccination centres today. Several thousand people went back without being vaccinated because the vaccines stock was exhausted,” Sule said in a tweet.

“109 centres remained shut today because they had no stock of vaccines. Our momentum may be lost due to lack of stock, we remain determined to vaccinate every consenting person to save lives, to break the chain of infection and to get our economy back on its feet at the earliest,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had flagged the issue of vaccine shortage in the state which the Centre denied saying the allegations of vaccine shortage is utterly baseless.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday had lashed out at Maharashtra and some other states, accusing them of trying to cover their “failures” in containing the pandemic by making “deplorable” attempts through “irresponsible” statements to distract attention and spreading panic among people.

“The inability of the Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension. To spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further. Vaccine supplies are being monitored on a real-time basis, and state governments are being apprised regularly about it. Allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless,” he had said.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, with 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.