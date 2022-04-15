Thane: A 42-year-old woman was severely injured when her father-in-law allegedly shot at her from his revolver at their residence in Thane city apparently for not serving breakfast to him, reported news agency PTI on Friday. The victim, a resident of the Rabodi locality, suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, police said.Also Read - Horrific! 72-Year-Old Indian Origin Doctor in UK Guilty of Sex Offences Against 48 Patients Over 35 Years

Senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Rabodi police station said an offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, Kashinath Pandurang Patil, 76, who is yet to be arrested.

The officer, quoting a complaint filed by another daughter-in law of the accused, said the incident took place at around 11.30 am on Thursday. The accused got annoyed when the victim did not serve him breakfast along with tea, he said. The elderly man pulled out the revolver and shot at his daughter-in-law, leaving her injured, the police officer said. Other family members rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police were trying to ascertain if there was any other provocation for the attack, Ghatekar said.

(Based on PTI inputs)