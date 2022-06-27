Mumbai: Amid the ongoing tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena dissident Eknath Shinde, CM Thackeray on Monday announced a reshuffle of the departments of ministers so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored. Announcing the big decision, CM Uddhav Thackeray handed over portfolios of 9 ministers, who are camping in Guwahati, to other ministers. In all nine ministers including five cabinet and four junior ministers are with Shinde camp.Also Read - Amid Maharashtra Crisis, ED Summons Sanjay Raut in Land Scam Case

Issuing an official statement on the matter, the chief minister’s office said, “Portfolios of rebel ministers being handed over to other ministers for ease of administration.” The development comes as the Shiv Sena party battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The cabinet reshuffle comes in a day when the leader of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Eknathrao S Shinde, moved the Supreme Court saying the lives of rebel MLAs are under serious threat from Sena cadre. He also alleged that Sanjay Raut’s threat that “their bodies will come from Guwahati” means the MVA government is not in control of law and order in Maharashtra.

Which Maharashtra Minister Got What Portfolio after Reshuffle

Higher and Technical Education Department of Uday Samant reassigned to Aaditya Thackeray.

reassigned to Aaditya Thackeray. Urban Development, Public Works Department (Public Undertaking) of Eknath Shinde reassigned to Subhash Desai.

reassigned to Subhash Desai. Water supply and Sanitation Department of Gulabrao Patil has been given to Anil Parab.

has been given to Anil Parab. The Agriculture Department of Dadaji Bhuse has been given to Sandipanrao Bhumre.

has been given to Sandipanrao Bhumre. Charge of four other ministers of state — Shambhuraj Desai, Rajendra Patil, Abdul Sattar and Omprakash Kadu has been reallocated to other ministers.

At present, the Shiv Sena has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai. Apart from CM Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three ministers are MLCs. In the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had 10 Cabinet-rank ministers before the rebellion and four Ministers of State (MoS), including two from the Sena quota. All the four MoS have joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.