Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: The Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for “not attending” legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. But, soon after Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde posted a series of tweets that ruled out any possibility of reconciliation. Shinde posted three successive tweets in Marathi. The first read: “Who are you trying to threaten? We understand your made-up law too! According to the 10th Schedule to the Constitution, the whip is applicable for Assembly proceedings, not for meetings. There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard.” “You can’t scare us by applying for action against 12 MLAs. We are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainik of the venerable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray,” he continued. In his next tweet, he in fact suggested that he had the majority of MLAs and hence, was the real Sena. “We demand action against you for creating an illegal group without the numbers,” he wrote. Earlier on Thursday, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati along with Shinde has also written a letter to Maharashtra Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature.Also Read - Shiv Sena Calls Key Meet Today, Seeks Disqualification of Rebel MLAs Amid Crisis | Top Developments

