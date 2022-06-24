Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: The Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for “not attending” legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. But, soon after Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde posted a series of tweets that ruled out any possibility of reconciliation. Shinde posted three successive tweets in Marathi. The first read: “Who are you trying to threaten? We understand your made-up law too! According to the 10th Schedule to the Constitution, the whip is applicable for Assembly proceedings, not for meetings. There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard.” “You can’t scare us by applying for action against 12 MLAs. We are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainik of the venerable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray,” he continued. In his next tweet, he in fact suggested that he had the majority of MLAs and hence, was the real Sena. “We demand action against you for creating an illegal group without the numbers,” he wrote. Earlier on Thursday, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati along with Shinde has also written a letter to Maharashtra Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature.Also Read - Shiv Sena Calls Key Meet Today, Seeks Disqualification of Rebel MLAs Amid Crisis | Top Developments

Follow LIVE Updates on Maharashtra Govt Crisis Here:

Live Updates

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today, said Sources

  • 7:57 AM IST

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat: Many times in the past MLAs informed Uddhav ji that whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena. Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them. If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA. We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it.

  • 7:30 AM IST

  • 7:30 AM IST

    BJP trying to topple Maha govt to ensure requisite votes for presidential polls: Mamata
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to topple the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra in an unethical and unconstitutional manner, claiming that the motive behind the act is to secure requisite votes for the upcoming presidential polls.
    “The BJP government is bulldozing democracy. I feel very sad, and it is unfortunate that it is demolishing the federal structure of this country. It is attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. “In the forthcoming presidential polls, the BJP is falling short in terms of votes. Hence, they are picking and choosing which government to topple to get the votes needed to elect their nominee for the post of president,” the Trinamool Congress boss added.