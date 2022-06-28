Maharashtra Crisis Latest Updates: After returning from Delhi, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday night and sought a floor test in the assembly. “We handed over a letter to the Governor citing the present political developments in the state. We requested him to ask the state government to prove majority in the Assembly,” Fadnavis told reporters.Also Read - Let's Talk, We'll Find A Way: Uddhav Thackeray Reaches Out to Rebel MLAs to Return Home

Notably, Fadnavis was accompanied by BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Shelar, Pravin Darekar, Girish Mahajan and Shrikant Bharatiya to the Raj Bhawan.

Fadnavis in the letter informed the governor informed Shiv Sena's 39 MLAs are saying that they are not with the Sena and they do not want to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“We’ve given a letter to Mahrashtra Governor and told him that the 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they don’t want to be with NCP, Congress government; it shows MVA government has lost the majority. We’ve requested the governor to direct the CM to immediately prove his majority through a floor test,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis met Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda to discuss the party’s next course of action amid the spiralling political crisis in the state.

After meeting Shah, Fadnavis drove to Nadda’s residence and briefed him about the unfolding political developments in the western state.

Earlier in the day, he arrived in the national capital from Mumbai to discuss the issue with the party’s top brass.

Around 39 rebel Sena MLAs and at least 10 independent legislators from the state have lodged themselves at a five star hotel in Assam in their bid to bring down the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government.