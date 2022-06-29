Maharashtra political crisis: In a breaking development in the Maharashtra political crisis, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and his team will be flying back to Goa today afternoon. The rebel MLAs will reach Mumbai tomorrow for a floor test in the state Assembly. According to reports from news agency ANI, the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs will stay at Taj Convention Hotel in Goa and over 70 rooms have been booked and the MLAs are expected to reach the hotel by 4:30 pm.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray Ordered to Face Floor Test on June 30

Rebel Maharashtra MLAs will be heading to Goa today; 70 rooms booked at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa. They will then fly to Mumbai tomorrow and go directly to the Maharashtra Assembly: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

According to media reports, Buses have entered the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati and security stepped up in speculation of the rebel MLAs moving out of the Guwahati hotel where they have been staying for a week now.

Meanwhile, BJP had directed its MLAs to assemble at Taj President hotel in Mumbai today evening.

Earlier, Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari had asked Thackeray to face a floor test and prove his Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s majority by convening a special session of the state legislature at 11am on Thursday. In his letter to the secretary of the state legislature, Koshyari directed completion of the proceedings by 5pm on Thursday.

Shiv Sena moves SC against governor’s call for floor test

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday after Maharashtra governor directed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority on the floor of the legislative assembly tomorrow.

This comes soon after Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction will challenge governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision in Supreme Court to call for a floor test on Thursday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on petitions moved by rebel MLAs against the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11. The vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of disqualification notices.