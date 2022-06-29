Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: Emotional Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he will resign as Maharashtra Chief Minister if the Supreme Court allows floor test in the state assembly on Thursday. “I will resign if the Supreme Court verdict on the trust vote goes against us,” he said during the state cabinet meeting earlier in the day.Also Read - 'My Own People Betrayed Me': Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM

The Shiv Sena chief is at Matoshree after a cabinet meeting where decisions to rename Aurangabad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai Airport were taken.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government to take a floor test on June 30, which is currently being challenged in Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court heard the pleas from both sides and is expected to deliver its verdict at 9 PM.

In the cabinet meeting, Thackeray informed his MLAs that he will resign if the Supreme Court decision goes against him.