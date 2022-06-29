Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: Soon after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation, it is being reported that the BJP is likely to form the government in the state. Media reports also suggested that BP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to take oath as Maharashtra CM on July 1.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray's Facebook Live Address; Key Takeaways

Addressing a Facebook Live, Uddhav Thackeray said he resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister minutes after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test to prove his majority in the state assembly. "I am also resigning as member of the legislative council," he said.

In the meantime, Devendra Fadnavis along with state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and other party leaders are holding a party meet at Taj President hotel in Mumbai.

On the other hand, NCP leaders have started reaching Silver Oak hotel for a party meeting. Dilip Walse Patil, Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif have also reached the venue for the meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray also resigned as Member of Legislative Council – 9 days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was reduced to a minority with an unprecedented rebellion by the Shiv Sena legislators.

With this, the two-and-half year old, three-party Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government experiment has collapsed, barely hours after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test late on Tuesday night.

Thackeray announced his resignation – “I am quitting the post of CM” – in a public address to the people of the state on social media, in his familiar, cool, composed, father-figure style as he did regularly in the past two-and-half years.

“With your blessings and cooperation, I could manage it till now… I especially wish to thank Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and both the parties for extending their cooperation,” he said.

Thackeray also acknowledged how the NCP-Congress ministers on Wednesday immediately agreed to the renaming proposals of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv, though conceding it was a much-delayed decision.