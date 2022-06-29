Mumbai: In a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray government, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant & J B Pardiwala refused to interfere with Governor’s direction to Uddhav Thackeray-led SS-NCP-Cong ruling coalition to prove majority in Assmbly on June 30, with voting at 5 pm.Also Read - UDDHAV THACKERAY RESIGNS

The top court said that tomorrow’s floor test results will be subject to final outcome in the petition by SS chief whip Sunil Prabhu, who termed Governor’s direction for floor test as illegal. Also Read - Focus Shifts To Goa As Supreme Court Gives No Relief To Uddhav, Floor Test Tomorrow| Maharashtra LIVE

SC to hear Prabhu’s petition with rebel MLAs’ challenge to disqualification proceedings on July 12. Also Read - Will Resign If SC Verdict Goes Against MVA Govt, Says ‘Emotional’ Uddhav Thackeray

Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh To participate in floor Test

Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.