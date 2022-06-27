Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday lashed out at rebel Shiv Sena leaders to come face to face and tell him what’s wrong with the MVA government. Calling the Shinde camp “traitors, not rebels”, Thackeray said, “Those who betray… they never win. We are confident of winning and are getting a lot of love.” His comments came as Maharashtra political slugfest reached the Supreme Court, which will next hear the matter on July 11.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: SC Allows Eknath Shinde Camp To File Reply To Disqualification Notice By July 11

On Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant joining Eknath Shinde faction camping at a luxury hotel in Guwahati, Aaditya Thackeray said. "It is his decision. But he will come before us someday, he will have to look us in the eye someday. Let's see." The young leader also lamented on ED summon to Sanjay Raut and said this is not politics, this has now become a circus.

#WATCH | "We are confident of winning. We have all love with us. Those who betray don't win. Those who run away don't win," says Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray when asked how confident is he that the MVA govt won't fall. pic.twitter.com/CCg2SZhjJO — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Those who ran away from here and are calling themselves rebels…if they wanted to rebel, they should have done it here. They should’ve resigned and contested election. The second floor test would be when they sit before me, look me in the eye and say what did we do wrong: Aaditya Thackeray