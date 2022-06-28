Updated: June 28, 2022 6:52 AM IST

Moving against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took away portfolios of nine ministers who have jumped ship.

Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates: What Happened So Far In a relief to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court have put on hold the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification. The Supreme Court had issued notices to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators.

The Supreme Court refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they can always approach it in case of illegality. Eknath Shinde termed the relief by the SC to him and other dissident Sena lawmakers as the victory of Bal Thackeray’s Hindutva and the ideals of his mentor Anand Dighe.

Moving against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took away portfolios of nine ministers who have jumped ship. An official statement said the portfolios of the rebel ministers led by cabinet member Shinde, who are camping in Guwahati, have been handed over to other ministers in the Thackeray-led government for ease of administration.

Eknath Shinde’s portfolios – urban development and PWD (Public Undertakings) were given to Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai. Besides Shinde, the other ministers who have been stripped of their portfilios are Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse, Sanidpan Bhumre, Shamburaj Desai, Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, Omprakash Kadu (who belongs to Prahar Janshakti Party), Abdul Sattar and Gulabrao Patil.

After the revolt led by Shinde on June 21 which has pushed the state goveremnt to the brink, and Monday’s action by the chief minister, the Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said the party’s doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. “Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

With the Centre providing Y-plus security to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the party claimed it was now evident that the opposition BJP was “pulling the strings” of the current political drama in the state. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ likened the rebel Sena MLAs to “big bulls”, and alleged that they have been “sold” for Rs 50 crore. Supporters of rebel minister Patil-Yadravkar and some Shiv Sena workers came face to face with each other in Kolhapur district.

A week into the political crisis – which was triggered when Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of more than three dozen party MLAs, raised a banner of revolt against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight. Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray Wanted to Resign on June 22, But What Changed His Mind | Explained

