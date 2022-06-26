Updated: June 26, 2022 7:46 AM IST

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs have been camping in Guwahati. (Photo: ANI))

Maharashtra Crisis: What Happened So Far Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the party workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA.” “I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers,” he added.

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde who are camping in Guwahati on Saturday said they have not left the party, but indicated that they will act as a separate group in the Maharashtra Assembly under the name `Shiv Sena (Balasaheb), even as the party executive passed a resolution in Mumbai that no outfit should use the name of the Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal rejected a letter demanding recognition to the rebel group and naming Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena legislative party leader signed by the rebel camp.

The Shiv Sena has sent the names of 16 MLAs to the deputy speaker, including the leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification.

Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske resigned as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena in protest against the “attitude” of MVA constituent NCP but stressed he will always remain a Shivsainik. In a letter addressed to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the former Thane mayor said Shivsainiks are feeling (politically) “suffocated” because of “Rashtravadi” (NCP) in the last two-and-a-half years.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, is the battle between “truth and lie”. Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive,” Aaditya said, “We will win and the truth will prevail. This is a battle between truth and lies.” Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates Also Read - Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Uddhav Thackeray For 'Vacation' Amid Maharashtra Crisis

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.