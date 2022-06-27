Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates, June 27, 2022: Amid the continued political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde camp on Sunday challenged the Shiv Sena’s move to disqualify 16 MLAs and moved the Supreme Court to stay the actions against them. The apex court is scheduled to hear the matter today 10:30 am.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: What Happened So Far
- Political turbulence started in Maharashtra, after Shiv Sena’s majority of MLAs, lead by senior party leader Eknath Shinde, defected from the party and went to first Gujarat, then Assam.
- “We have initiated the legal action against them and notice has been served to 16 MLAs till now,” said Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday.
- Shiv Sena’s doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party, said Aaditya Thackeray
- “Road to Vidhan Bhavan from the airport goes via Worli,” Aaditya Thackery warns Sena rebels in Guwahati, and added there was no place for “traitors” in the party.