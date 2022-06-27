Maharashtra Crisis LIVE Updates, June 27, 2022: Amid the  continued political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde camp on Sunday challenged the Shiv Sena’s move to disqualify 16 MLAs and moved the Supreme Court to stay the actions against them. The apex court is scheduled to hear the matter today 10:30 am.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: What Happened So Far

  • Political turbulence started in Maharashtra, after Shiv Sena’s majority of MLAs, lead by senior party leader Eknath Shinde, defected from the party and went to first Gujarat, then Assam.
  • “We have initiated the legal action against them and notice has been served to 16 MLAs till now,” said Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday.
  • Shiv Sena’s doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party, said Aaditya Thackeray
  • “Road to Vidhan Bhavan from the airport goes via Worli,” Aaditya Thackery warns Sena rebels in Guwahati,  and added there was no place for “traitors” in the party.
Live Updates

  • 6:57 AM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis Live : The Eknath Shinde camp has challenged the the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by the Thackeray camp and also the rejection of no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal.

  • 6:25 AM IST

    Mumbai | BJP leaders including Ram Kadam, Pravin Darekar left the residence of party leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during wee hours of Monday.