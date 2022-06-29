Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Ten days into the political crisis in Maharashtra – which was triggered by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of more than three dozen party MLAs, raised a banner of revolt against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – both sides have refused to blink and appear prepared for a long fight. In a major political development on late Tuesday (June 28), the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis accompanied by 8 independent MLAs submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded an immediate floor test to ascertain the majority of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray Wanted to Resign on June 22, But What Changed His Mind | Explained

Here’s What We Know So Far About Maharashtra Political Crisis:

As the political crisis, triggered by a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, entered the tenth day, the BJP moved to pile on the pressure on the beleaguered MVA government. The BJP’s move seeking a floor test came after a group of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs along with 11 other legislators – who switched over to a rebel faction headed by state minister Eknath Shinde on June 20-21 – sent an email to the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The fresh conciliatory move came a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who is also Shiv Sena president, took away the portfolios of all nine rebel ministers, including Shinde, and against the backdrop of the Supreme Court granting relief to breakaway MLAs.

Meanwhile, CM Thackeray made a fresh effort to reach out to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati in a bid to win them over. Reaching out to dissident Sena MLAs once again, CM Thackeray urged them to return to Mumbai and hold talks with him, saying it’s not “too late”, but rebel leader Shinde remained unmoved and asserted the legislators backing him are firm on taking forward Hindutva.

Earlier last week, Thackeray had last week made an emotional appeal, saying he was ready to step down if Shinde and MLAs who are supporting him declared that they don’t want him to continue as CM.

Around 40 rebel Sena MLAs and at least 10 independent legislators have lodged themselves at a five-star hotel in Guwahati in their bid to bring down the two-and-a-half-year-old MVA government.

Follow LIVE Updates on Maharashtra Crisis Here