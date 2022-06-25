Updated: June 25, 2022 7:26 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerat called for an emergency meeting of All Sena National Executives in Sena Bhavan, Mumbai at 1 pm on Saturday.

This comes as Eknath Shinde camp claimed to have support of two-thirds of the party's MLAs.

More MLAs reached Guwahati as sources, according to news agency ANI, say the numbers are likely to cross 50. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party was confident it will win floor test in the Assembly. “We will win on the Floor of the House, we won’t give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai,” Sanjay Raut said.

In an emotional message, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he did everything for Eknath Shinde and yet a lot of allegations were levelled against him. “I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son (Aaditya Thackeray). A lot of allegations are levelled against me,” Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

As more rebel MLAs continued to join Eknath Shinde camp, the Shiv Sena faction filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for “not attending” legislative party meeting.

Maintaining a defiant posture, Eknath Shinde claimed the group led by him was the “real Shiv Sena”, and also hit back, saying he and his supporters will not be intimidated by disqualification threats. In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents, said as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, a party whip is issued for the legislature proceedings and not for attending a meeting.

The Assam unit of the Congress staged demonstrations near a luxury hotel in Guwahati, where rebel Sena leader Shinde and other MLAs accompanying him are staying demanding that they leave the north-eastern state as it is reeling under a devastating flood. Also Read - Watch: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Uddhav Thackeray For 'Vacation' Amid Maharashtra Crisis

