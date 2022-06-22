Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde to Address PC at 7 PM.  

What Happened So far

  • Addressing people via Facebook LIVE, CM Uddhav Thackeray said,”If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It’s not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It’s very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me.”
  • If sources are to be believed, Eknath Shinde, has sought time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to show the MLAs with him in Guwahati via video conference.
  • Koshyari was today admitted to a Mumbai hospital with Covid-like symptoms.
  • Sena’s urgent meeting deferred.
  • As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter. The 40 MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
  • Amid the intensifying political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly. “The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha,” said Raut in a Twitter post.
  • Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state.
  •  A meeting of the Congress party was held at the residence of minister and party leader Balasaheb Thorat today.
  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also held a state Cabinet meeting virtually. The cabinet meeting continued for nearly an hour.
  •  Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said. Thackeray’s antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.
  • Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will meet party leaders at 5 pm.

Follow LIVE Updates on Maharashtra’s Political Crisis here:

Live Updates

  • 6:16 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to reach CM’s residence shortly.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde to address PC at 7 PM.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: CM posts will come and go but the real asset is the affection of the people. In the past 2 years, I was fortunate enough to get a lot of affection from people, said CM Uddhav Thackeray.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: “If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It’s not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It’s very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face”, said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers, said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Mahrashtra Political Crisis LIVE: When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn’t even prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lo,they kept their faith in me, said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: I have kept letter of my resignation as chief minister ready; willing to resign as CM this very moment, said Uddhav Thackeray.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn’t want me as CM, says Thackeray

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: I am read to resign, says CM Thackeray

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: I am not someone who will fight for chair, said CM Thackeray