  • As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter. The 40 MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
  • Amid the intensifying political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly. “The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha,” said Raut in a Twitter post.
  • Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state.
  •  A meeting of the Congress party was held at the residence of minister and party leader Balasaheb Thorat today.
  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also held a state Cabinet meeting virtually. The cabinet meeting continued for nearly an hour.
  •  Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said. Thackeray’s antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.
  • Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will meet party leaders at 5 pm.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut takes potshots at rebel leaders: On being asked about Maharashtra MLAs camping in Guwahati, Assam, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Kaziranga is a good place to visit. The area is also receiving good rainfall. Those who want to see nature can go there.

  • 2:50 PM IST

    Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat when asked about Maharashtra Political Crisis and if Govt will continue for 5 yrs: No difficulties, everything will be alright. Govt will continue. “No. No discussion is needed,” on if political crisis was discussed in cabinet meeting.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about speculations that Uddhav Thackeray will resign as CM: I’m going to Varsha Bungalow. I’ll meet CM but whatever has to be done will be decided by Maha Vikas Aghadi together. Unless the MLAs are back in Mumbai, no decision will be made.

  • 2:10 PM IST

    Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde: Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: Only the Cabinet agenda was discussed, and no discussion on the present political situation took place: State Cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Maharashtra Congress observer Kamal Nath: Congress and NCP will extend full support to MVA government. I also had a word with Sharad Pawar Ji who told me that NCP will continue supporting MVA…no other intent. I’m sure Shiv Sena rebels will not taint the state of Shivaji Maharaj.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut: When such a situation forms in any state, Vidhan Sabha is dissolved. Attempts being made to kidnap MLAs and take them outside. You would’ve heard MLA Nitin Deshmukh, how was he thrashed, wrongfully hospitalized, teated and injected. He says it was an attempt to murder him.

  • 1:56 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: State cabinet meeting concludes, NCP Ministers leave from the venue.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    Total 8 Shiv Sena have not turned up for the state Cabinet meeting
    1) Eknath Shinde
    2) Gulabrao Patil
    3) Dada Bhuse
    4) Sandipan Bhumre
    5) Abdul Sattar (MoS)
    6) Shambhuraj Desai (MoS)
    7) Bacchu Kadu (MoS ins support of Shiv Sena)
    8) Rajendra Yedravkar (MoS in support of Sena)

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Congress leader Kamal Nath: I have talked to CM Uddhav Thackeray and he said that as of now there’s no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra Assembly.