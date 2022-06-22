Updated: June 22, 2022 3:18 PM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: What Happened So far As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter. The 40 MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Amid the intensifying political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly. “The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha,” said Raut in a Twitter post.

Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state.

A meeting of the Congress party was held at the residence of minister and party leader Balasaheb Thorat today.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also held a state Cabinet meeting virtually. The cabinet meeting continued for nearly an hour.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said. Thackeray’s antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will meet party leaders at 5 pm. Follow LIVE Updates on Maharashtra’s Political Crisis here: Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray to Quit? Here's What's at Stake & How Numbers Stack Up in Maharashtra Assembly | EXPLAINED

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.