Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: In a dramatic development, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was resigning from his post of chief minister stating that he was not interested in playing the numbers game. “I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council,” Thackeray said in a webcast, while appealing the workers of his party not to take to the streets in protest. Notably, Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Drives Towards Raj Bhavan To Submit Resignation As Maharashtra CM | Watch

On the other hand, the rebel MLAs, earlier in the evening, left Guwahati where they were camping for over a week, and landed in Goa. “Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of chief minister,” Uddhav Thackeray said. Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Arrive In Goa, To Depart For Mumbai In Few Hours

Live Updates

  • 12:48 AM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis Live: Uddhav Thackeray submits his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

  • 12:46 AM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis Live: Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at a temple with sons
    Aaditya and Tejas after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM

  • 12:44 AM IST

  • 12:26 AM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis Live: Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray drover towards Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

  • 12:22 AM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis Live: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accepts Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as Maharashtra CM. He had asked Uddhav to continue as CM until an alternate arrangement is made: Raj Bhavan

  • 12:21 AM IST

