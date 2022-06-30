Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: In a dramatic development, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was resigning from his post of chief minister stating that he was not interested in playing the numbers game. “I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council,” Thackeray said in a webcast, while appealing the workers of his party not to take to the streets in protest. Notably, Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Drives Towards Raj Bhavan To Submit Resignation As Maharashtra CM | Watch

On the other hand, the rebel MLAs, earlier in the evening, left Guwahati where they were camping for over a week, and landed in Goa. "Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of chief minister," Uddhav Thackeray said.