Maharashtra Crisis: As Supreme Court reserves the order on plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s direction to CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30th, the state’s capital Mumbai has been put under high layer security blanket.Also Read - 'My Own People Betrayed Me': Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM

Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai: According to the reports, 20 DCP & Senior Officer, ACP Rank – 45, Police Inspector – 225, Assistant Police Inspector/PSI – 725, Male Police personnel – 2500, Female Police – 1250, SRPF – 10 Companies and Additional Force – 750 are asked to be on ground. Also Read - UDDHAV THACKERAY RESIGNS

Uddhav Thackeray Addresses Cabinet Colleagues: