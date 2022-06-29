Maharashtra Crisis: As Supreme Court reserves the order on plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s direction to CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30th, the state’s capital Mumbai has been put under high layer security blanket.Also Read - 'My Own People Betrayed Me': Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM
Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai: According to the reports, 20 DCP & Senior Officer, ACP Rank – 45, Police Inspector – 225, Assistant Police Inspector/PSI – 725, Male Police personnel – 2500, Female Police – 1250, SRPF – 10 Companies and Additional Force – 750 are asked to be on ground.
Uddhav Thackeray Addresses Cabinet Colleagues:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting where he said that he was betrayed by his own people. Thackeray. An official said that Thackeray told his cabinet colleagues that he had been betrayed by his own people. "I also apologize if I have hurt anyone unintentionally," the official quoting Thackeray as saying. The ministers clapped after chief minister addressed the meeting, he added.
He also thanked his cabinet colleagues for the cooperation they extended in the last two and a half years. Congress minister Sunil Kedar spoke to reporters after the meeting in the evening. Thackeray had always been respectful to others, he said. “He thanked the cabinet for their cooperation and said the cooperation would continue, ” the minister added.