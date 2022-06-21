Maharashtra Political Crisis: In a major turn of events, Maharashtra urban development minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went missing with 25 other party Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) since Monday evening.Also Read - Amid Political Crisis in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde Changes Twitter Bio, Says Will Never Cheat For Power

Shinde on Tuesday tweeted: “We are Balasahebs staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. Staying true to the ideology of Balasaheb and the teachings of Anand Dighe, we have never cheated for the sake of power.” Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Yashwant Sinha is Opposition’s Joint Candidate For President’s Post

Amid the crisis, Shiv Sena removed Shinde from the post of the party group leader. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on the other hand termed it an “internal matter” of Shiv Sena and expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to find a solution to the political crisis faced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Also Read - 5 Indian Tourist Sites That Are Most Popular Amid Social Media Influencers

Here’s the list of the MLAs who are believed to be in touch with Shinde: