Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: In a dramatic development, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from the post of chief minister stating that he was not interested in playing the numbers game. His resignation same soon after the Supreme Court rejected MVA government's plea seeking a stay on floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. "I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council," Thackeray said in a webcast, while appealing the workers of his party not to take to the streets in protest. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.

Live Updates

  • 10:03 AM IST

  • 9:59 AM IST

    All Congress MLAs to shortly meet at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to discuss the present political situation in Maharashtra

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Eknath Shinde to address the MLAs staying in Goa

    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to address the MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before they leave for Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Security beefed up across Maharashtra

    The police have tightened security at the residences and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in the wake of the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are expected to reach Mumbai today morning. A chartered flight carrying them landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night. They are currently staying in a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Fadnavis to announce BJP’s next action plan

    Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, tipped to become the chief minister of the state again, following the dramatic resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday said the future course of action will be decided and announced on Thursday.

  • 12:48 AM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis Live: Uddhav Thackeray submits his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

  • 12:46 AM IST

    Maharashtra Crisis Live: Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at a temple with sons
    Aaditya and Tejas after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM

  • 12:44 AM IST

  • 12:43 AM IST
  • 12:26 AM IST

