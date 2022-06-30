Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: In a dramatic development, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from the post of chief minister stating that he was not interested in playing the numbers game. His resignation same soon after the Supreme Court rejected MVA government’s plea seeking a stay on floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. “I am also quitting as member of Legislative Council,” Thackeray said in a webcast, while appealing the workers of his party not to take to the streets in protest. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Drives Towards Raj Bhavan To Submit Resignation As Maharashtra CM | Watch