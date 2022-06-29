Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: As the Uddhav Thackeray government is expected to face a floor test in the state assembly on Thursday, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday stepped up security near Vidhan Bhavan area. The police also beefed-up security along the route that the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are likely to take from the airport.Also Read - 'My Own People Betrayed Me': Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM

Police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC banning the assembly of five or more persons and will not allow anybody to gather near the Vidhan Bhavan and surrounding areas in south Mumbai. Also Read - UDDHAV THACKERAY RESIGNS

Precuationary security arrangement in view of MLAs returning & Floor Test – 20 officers of DCP level & above, 45 ACP level officers, 225 Police Inspectors, 725 API/PSI, 2500 Police personnel, 1250 LPC personnel, 10 companies of SRPF & 750 personnel as addl forces: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Also Read - Focus Shifts To Goa As Supreme Court Gives No Relief To Uddhav, Floor Test Tomorrow| Maharashtra LIVE

Giving details, one police official told news agency PTI that adequate police personnel will be deployed along the route the Shiv Sena dissidents led by Eknath Shinde will take from the Mumbai airport to reach the Vidhan Bhavan Complex.

“Police and traffic police are on high alert anticipating protests by Shiv Sena supporters against the rebel MLAs when they will travel towards the Vidhan Bhavan,” he said.

He also said traffic police will ensure that buses carrying the dissident MLAs reach the Vidhan Bhavan safely without any hurdles.

“Though there is no official communication about the transport plan of the rebels yet, a green corridor may be created for the movement of the buses of the dissidents,” the official said.

Security has also been stepped up in important pockets of the metropolis. As a precautionary measure, notices have been issued by the police under section 149 of the CrPC to more than 300 leaders and workers of all prominent political parties, he said.

The official said the security at the residences and offices of all the rebel MLAs has been beefed up across Mumbai and other parts of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)