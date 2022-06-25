‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’, Eknath Shinde Faction Names Group – What’s The News

New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde camp, which led a rebellion against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday named their faction – 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' and said their won't merge with any party. The development comes amid speculations that the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde, a Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader, may join hands with BJP to topple Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state.

"Our group will be called Shiv Sena Balasaheb. We will not merge with any party," rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Kesarkar's remark comes as Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena pressed for disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting.

Maharashtra crisis – What happened so far

Moments after the rebel faction named their group as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’, CM Uddhav Thackeray said no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name. “Some people are asking me to say something but I’ve already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won’t interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray’s name,” Uddhav Thackeray said. Uddhav Thackeray chaired a national executive meeting of the party in Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray called out rebel MLAs for their “betrayal” and said he had done everything for Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray had also challenged the rebels to show courage and go among the people without taking the names of Shiv Sena or the party founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Eknath Shinde, in the morning, tweeted had his and 15 other rebel MLAs security cover was withdrawn by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and called it “political vendetta”. The Maharashtra government, however, refuted Eknath Shinde’s security cover withdrawn claim and said it was “completely baseless”. “Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless,” Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said. Maharashtra’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal may reportedly send disqualification notices to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on Saturday. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for “not attending” legislative party meeting. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MVA government plunged into a crisis when Eknath Shinde walked away with a large chunk of Sena MLAs and stationed himself first in Surat and later, at a luxury hotel in Guwahati, criticising Uddhav Thackeray’s style of functioning. The political upheaval in Maharashtra continued as the number and strength of the rebel camp of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde grew stronger. Shinde claimed support of two-thirds of the party’s MLAs. The MVA government is headed by Shiv Sena having 55 MLAs. NCP with 53 legislators and the Congress party having 44 MLAs are the alliance partners in the state government. Maharashtra legislative Assembly has a strength of 288 members.

