New Delhi: Even as political crisis in Maharashtra deepened, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday urged rebel MLAs, who have been camping in Guwahati, to return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut also claimed that the Shiv Sena is ready to "consider exiting out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if this is the will of all the MLAs" under one condition – the rebel MLAs will have to convey the message directly to CM Uddhav Thackeray and discuss the issues with him.

“MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the CM,” Sanjay Raut said.

Moments after Sanjay Raut’s MVA exit remark, the Congress has called for a party meeting at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai. Senior Congress leaders HK Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan are likely to attend the crucial meeting.

Maharashtra political crisis | Top developments

Sanjay Raut claimed that 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Shiv Sena and when they return to Mumbai they will be with the party. “Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us,” Raut said.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde tweeted a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and captioned it “This is the sentiment of MLAs”. According to the letter, the Shiv Sena leaders don’t have access to the chief minister’s residence.

“CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree (Thackeray residence). We used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend our calls. We were fed up with all these things and persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step,” the MLA wrote in the letter.

“It was nice to see people are being allowed inside your Bungalow but these doors were closed for the elected MLAs. We came with our problems in our constituencies and other work, but were made to remain outside for hours together. On the other hand,Eknath Shinde was accessible. We stood at the gates of Varsha for hours. It was only Eknath Shinde who supported us,” the letter further added.

“People around the CM used to decide if we can meet him or not. We felt we were insulted. CM never used to be in the Secretariat, instead, he used to be in Matoshree (Thackeray residence). We used to call people around the CM but they never used to attend our calls. We were fed up with all these things and persuaded Eknath Shinde to take this step.”

The MLAs further stated in a letter that they were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya. “While we weren’t able to meet the CM, people from our ‘real opposition’– the Congress and the NCP used to get opportunities to meet him and even funds were given to them related to work in their constituencies. When Hindutva and Ram Mandir are crucial issues for the party, then why did the party stop us from visiting Ayodhya? MLAs were called and were stopped from going to Ayodhya during Aaditya Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya.”

Notably, a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde while only 13 are with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena. Of the 42 rebel MLAs, 34 MLAs are from Shiv Sena and eight are Independent MLAs. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Kailash Patil claimed that they were trapped and taken to Surat.

In a fresh video from Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, rebel Maharashtra MLAs including Eknath Shinde was seen sit together and raising slogans of “Shinde sa’ab tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain.”

Amid political instability in the ruling MVA government, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil made it categorically clear that if the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra falls the NCP will prefer to sit in Opposition.

NCP’s Jayant Patil said Sharad Pawar has asked party leaders to do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the government remains. The poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, is smeared with ink, word ‘traitor’ is written on the poster in his constituency in the city.

