New Delhi: As more rebel MLAs reached Guwahati, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Friday shared an emotional message where he said he "did everything" for state minister and party minister Eknath Shinde who has led a rebellion against the party and MVA alliance. The development comes as Eknath Shinde claimed he has the support of 38 rebel MLAs.

Taking a swipe at the rebel MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray said they "want to break" the party. "I have said it earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. The people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," Uddhav Thackeray said.

What Uddhav Thackeray said on Eknath Shinde

CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he did everything for Eknath Shinde and yet a lot of allegations were levelled against him. Thackeray said he even gave Eknath Shinde the department which the chief minister held. Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Likely To Return To Mumbai From Guwahati, To Meet Deputy Speaker

“I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son (Aaditya Thackeray). A lot of allegations are levelled against me,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery last year, said, “I had pain in my neck and head, I was not able to work properly, I could not open my eyes but I did not care about it. Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him.”

What Uddhav Thackeray said on rebel MLAs

Uddhav Thackeray said the rebel MLAs, who have fled to Guwahati and joined Eknath Shinde camp, want to break the party. “The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow but not the will to fight,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

“If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb and Shiv Sena’s names,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Maharashtra crisis | Top developments

Eknath Shinde said he has the support of 38 MLAs and shared a fresh picture with the legislators who have joined him in Guwahati. The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have been camping in Guwahati’s Radisson Blu hotel.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for “not attending” legislative party meeting.

The Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party’s Legislative Party Leader and replaced him with Ajay Chaudhri, which the Deputy Speaker has accepted, but the rebels group has cried foul.

MVA allies – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – said it will continue to support CM Uddhav Thackeray till the end. NCP president Sharad Pawar said the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will be decided on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will prove its majority in a trust vote. “The fate of the MVA government will be decided in the Assembly, not in Guwahati (where the rebels are camping). The MVA will prove its majority on the floor of the House,” Pawar said.

