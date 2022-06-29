Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly at 11 am on June 30 (Thursday), with the only agenda of a trust vote against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. This development comes a day after a delegation of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called on Governor Koshyari with a plea to ascertain the majority of the ruling MVA government.Also Read - Shinde Camp To Move To Goa Today, Over 70 Rooms Booked For Rebel MLAs

Governor Koshyari's letter to the state assembly secretary comes amid the rebellion in the ruling Shiv Sena by senior minister Eknath Shinde, who has been camping in Guwahati since last week with majority of party legislators and several independent MLAs, which has pushed the government led by Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, into a crisis.

In his letter sent to Maharashtra Legislature's Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari, said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."

“The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made,” the letter said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Tuesday night met the governor and requested him to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition dispensation seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.