Panaji/Mumbai: Pioneer of the revolt in the ruling MVA partner Shiv Sena and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs who joined him in the rebellion reached the Dabolim airport in Goa from Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday night, from where they headed towards the Taj Hotel in Panaji for a night stay. Tight security was provided to them while travelling in coaches from the Dabolim airport to the Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Panaji.

Departure for Mumbai

The rebel MLAs are expected to leave for Mumbai early on Thursday morning after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead for the floor test on Thursday. Meanwhile, while the rebel group was travelling from Guwahati to Goa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation from the top post in a virtual conversation with the people of Maharashtra.

Supreme Court hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held a marathon hearing on a plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test and prove its majority in the House on Thursday.

Heavy security at Shiv Sena rebels’ hotel

Police sources informed that the security at the Dabolim airport and the Taj Resort in Panaji will not be withdrawn till the rebel MLAs proceed to Mumbai on Thursday morning adding that all the vehicles entering Goa from Maharashtra are being thoroughly checked at the Patradevi check-post, fearing that supporters of Shiv Sena may enter the state to lodge their protest against the rebel MLAs.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their leader Eknath Shinde left Guwahati’s Radisson Blu hotel where they were staying for the last eight days.

The Sena legislators left the hotel premises in three luxury Assam State Transport Corporation buses — one carrying their luggage, and the other buses transporting the rebels and their leader Shinde.