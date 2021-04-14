Mumbai: As Maharashtra government has announced stringent lockdown-like restrictions in a bid to curb the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the Mumbai local trains will operate for people who are associated with the essential services for the next 15 days. Also Read - Fresh Restrictions, Curfew In Maharashtra From Today. Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Uddhav Thackeray said, “Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/ restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed.” Also Read - Mumbai Sees Panic Buying Ahead of Maharashtra CM's Announcement Amid Lockdown Speculations

What’s allowed and what’s not

Keeping in view of the current restrcitions, the Maharashtra government will only allow ultra-essential manufacturers such as medical equipment providers and grocery stores to stay open from 8 pm. April 14 until 7 am. May 1. Banks, stock exchanges, telecom firms and the regulators will run, but every office that can shut or work from home should do so, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a televised address. Also Read - Maharashtra Set To Issue New Guidelines To 'Break COVID-19 Chain' Today, Confirms State Minister

It was after a gap of about 320 days, the Railways permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai , though for limited hours.

Help of local police is being taken to manage the crowd and all authorised entry/exit points and ticket counters have been opened for smooth conduct of the services, Mint quoted Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations officer Shivaji Sutar.

Timings of Mumbai local trains – who’s allowed, who’s not

At present, the local trains for the general public are available in only three-time slots— from the start of the day’s services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm till the closure of services for the day.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only employees of the essential services and categories of commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains.

The suburban train services are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai city and were suspended on the midnight of March 22 last year due to the COVID-19 global health scare and gradually resumed from June 15. After the resumption of local train services in June last year, initially, only essential and emergency services staff were allowed to travel in the suburban trains. Later, various other categories of commuters, including women, were allowed during restricted hours.

How many trains are being operated?

Currently, a total of 2,985 local train services are being operated on the Mumbai suburban network, as per the reports. These constitute about 95% of the total 3,141 services, which were being operated collectively by the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) before the coronavirus outbreak, railway officials said, as per the reports. Out of these, 204 special suburban services were added on Friday, they said.

Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. The state on Tuesday reported more than 60,000 Covid-19 cases for the second time in the past three days. As on Tuesday evening, Maharashtra had 5,93,042 active cases. There are 32,94,398 people in home quarantine and 30,399 in institutional quarantine across the state.