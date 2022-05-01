Maharashtra Diwas 2022: Maharashtra Day is one of the most important days for the state. The day is celebrated with much fervour with parades, ceremonies, political speeches along with different kinds of public gatherings and private events in honour of the traditions and customs of Maharashtra. A grand celebration is held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai every year which is attended by the Governor.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 Likely to be Released by This Date: Check Steps, List of Websites to Check Score Here

Why is Maharashtra Day celebrated?

Maharashtra was formed on May 1, 1960. People of the Marathi-speaking state celebrate the day as Maharashtra Day or Mahatashtra Diwas. Maharashtra Day celebrates not just statehood but the legacy and culture of the people of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Day, which falls on the same day as the International Labour Day, is a public holiday for the state. All schools, colleges, offices, and government departments are closed on this holiday.

Why was Maharashtra Day formed?

On this day in 1960, the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect, creating Maharashtra, following many protests and demonstrations in support of the new state.

The Act ended up creating two new states out of the erstwhile Bombay State — Maharashtra, for the Marathi-speaking people, and Gujarat, for those whose mother tongue is Gujarati.

Why was the Bombay Reorganisation Act required?

After gaining freedom from colonial rule, the provinces and princely states were reorganised into the Union of India through the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. The Act proposed the reorganisation on the basis of the language spoken in a region.

Bombay State was initially formed for people who spoke Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Kutchi. Two significant groups emerged — one were those speaking Marathi and Konkani, and the other was those who spoke Gujarati and Kutchi. This triggered the demand to divide the Bombay State into two. To achieve this, the Bombay Reorganisation Act was passed in the Parliament in April 1960.