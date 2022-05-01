Maharashtra Day: On the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Sunday, May 1, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced road restrictions, traffic diversions around Dadar amid the VVIP movement as the state Chief Minister and governor are going to attend the Maharashtra Day parade ceremony at the Shivaji Park ground. The restrictions will largely be in place during the Parade time, and all motorists have been advised to follow the restrictions between 6 am and 12 noon on Sunday.Also Read - Maharashtra Day 2022: Why Is Maharashtra Diwas Celebrated? Why Was The Day Formed?

As per the notification issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ and Central), the traffic arrangements made on May 1 are done in the view of the Parade program disrupting the vehicular movement on the nearby roads of Shivaji Park ground. While the informatory board and signage will be put up at various places, traffic police personnel will be deployed as well to guide the motorists.

#MTPTrafficUpdates Vehicular movement will be affected near #ShivajiPark, Dadar on #MaharashtraDin (May 1st 2022) from 6 am till 12 noon. Mumbaikars are requested to take note and use alternative routes.@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/UyzRGqp4Kv — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 29, 2022

List of roads that are closed and turned into one-way for vehicular traffic

Keluskar Road South and North from the junction of NC Kelkar Road and Lady Jamshedji Road (Gadkari Junction) shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

SK Bole Road will be one way from Siddhivinayak temple Junction upto Hanuman Temple.

SVS Road from Siddhivinayak temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

SVS Marg from Mahim Junction to Siddhivinayak temple Junction shall also be closed for vehicular traffic.

Local residents shall, however, be allowed to drive their vehicles through Road No. 5, ie, Pandurang Naik Marg Junction and Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Chaityabhoomi Junction.

The Mumbai Traffic police have also announced roads where parking will be prohibited. Keluskar Road, Shivaji Park Road No. 2, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg, Eastern side of SVS Road Ranade Road, NC Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden, and Tilak Bridge.