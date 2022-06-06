Mumbai: As Maharashtra witnesses spike in covid cases, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday urged people to wear masks and receive the vaccination. He further informed that the positivity rate is increasing in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. “We have taken a decision to increase testing in these districts,” Tope said.Also Read - Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra Turns Into Fortress A Day After 'Tera Moosewala Hoga' Threat

According to the data shared by the state health ministry, the state on Monday reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related deaths. The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.

Mumbai city witnessed the highest 676 new COVID-19 infections. Daily coronavirus cases have been climbing steadily in Maharashtra for the last few days. On Sunday, the state had reported 1,494 new cases and one fatality. Generally, fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are conducted during weekends.

There are 7,429 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, including 5,238 in Mumbai and 1,172 in neighbouring Thane. Out of 35 districts, six districts, namely, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Buldhana, Gondia and Jalna have zero active cases.

The tally of recovered patients rose to 77,38,938 with 374 patients recovering since Sunday evening. The highest 933 new cases were reported from Mumbai circle that includes the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (72), Nashik (12), Latur (6), Nagpur (5), Kolhapur (3), Akola (3) and Aurangabad (2).

(With PTI inputs)